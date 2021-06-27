The Dirt: Zullee Mediterranean Grill planning new restaurant near NorthTown Mall

A space formerly occupied by Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill in north Spokane could soon have a new tenant.

Richland-based Kabob House LLC has filed a permit application with the city to renovate a 2,710-square-foot space into Zullee Mediterranean Grill at 4805 N. Division St., Suite 102, which is across the street from NorthTown Mall.

Zullee Mediterranean Grill was formerly known as the Kabob House. The company changed its name earlier this year.

The project architect is Chicago-based Guider Group LLC. The permit valuation is $100,000, according to the application.

Zullee Mediterranean Grill’s menu includes such items as kabobs, falafel, chicken shawarma and a gyro dinner, according to its website.

Zullee Mediterranean Grill was founded in 2009 with three employees in a 600-square-foot storefront in Yakima. The company has more than 70 employees and five locations in Eastern Washington, including a restaurant at 2118 N. Ruby St., Suite A, in Spokane.

North Point Village undergoing remodel

North Point Village, an assisted-living and memory care center, is undergoing a remodel in north Spokane.

Parent company Pegasus Senior Living filed permit applications with the city to remodel the interior of four buildings at 1110 E. Westview Court.

Texas-based Pegasus is renovating more than 29,410 square feet of a 80,455-square-foot, four-story main building at North Point Village.

The company also will remodel more than 3,300 square feet in each of three residential buildings at the facility, according to the application.

The application did not specify the type of work involved in the interior remodel of the buildings.

Bellevue-based Wattenbarger Architects is designing the remodel. The project contractor has not yet been determined.

The project valuation is $420,000, according to the applications.

Circle K plans three convenience stores

Circle K is expanding to the Spokane region with plans for three convenience stores.

Phoenix-based Land Development Consultants LLC submitted a predevelopment application to the city this month on behalf of Circle K Corp. to build a 5,200-square-foot convenience store with a 1,450-square-foot car wash and an eight pump canopy near the southwest corner of North Foothills Drive and Hamilton Street.

Land Development Consultants filed a second permit application to build another 5,200-square-foot convenience store and fuel canopy on five parcels of land near the southwest corner of Francis Avenue and Market Street.

The project valuation for the convenience stores is more than $2.5 million, according to the applications.

Circle K filed a third predevelopment application last week with the city of Spokane Valley to demolish a former Burger King restaurant and replace it with a 5,200-square-foot convenience store with a fuel canopy and car wash at 2120 N. Argonne Road.

Circle K was founded by Fred Hervey in 1951 after he purchased three Kay’s Food Stores in El Paso, Texas. Circle K expanded through a series of acquisitions and there were 1,000 stores nationwide by 1975. In 1999, Circle K launched a franchise program for those looking to operate convenience stores, according to the company’s website.

Canadian convenience store company Alimentation Couche-Tard acquired Circle K in 2003 and developed it into a global brand with locations in more than 20 countries.

Circle K has several stores in Eastern Washington. The company’s convenience stores in Spokane would be the first in the area.

Apartment complex set for Pines Road in Valley

A new apartment development is coming to Pines Road in Spokane Valley.

San Clemente, California-based Pacific Shoreline Properties LLC filed a predevelopment application with the city to demolish an existing single-family home and build 22 apartments with parking at 1303 N. Pines Road.

The square footage of the apartment complex was not specified in the application.

Pacific Shoreline Properties purchased the site for $575,000 in March.

The project valuation is $3 million, according to the application.