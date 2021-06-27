What’s wrong with us

After another recent mass shooting, this time in California, Governor Newsom stated during an interview “what the hell is wrong with us?”

Million-dollar question! There is little doubt in addition to constant gun violence, many other significant issues are adversely affecting the USA. How about the Republican Congress that wants to whitewash the insurrection on January 6th at the capital? Is it the garbage spewing from Congresswoman Greene (R), who compared COVID mask mandates to Jews wearing a yellow star during the Holocaust? Or maybe the recent law in Texas signed by Governor Abbott that allows pretty much anyone to be a gunslinger with a gun on their hip with no required background check or training? The Republican-led states passing voter suppression laws?

Or could it be low vaccination numbers by those claiming to be Republican who have from day one refused to accept the pandemic and physically fought people when asked to wear a mask?

I could go on and on with examples of what the “hell is wrong with us.”

However there is one common theme and that is the misguided Republican Party that inexplicably still shows support for Trump as their torch bearer and support for the right-wing radicals that still idolize Trump.

Make no mistake, the divide in this country is massive and there are no signs it will ever get better until the Republican Party wakes up.

Then we maybe we will be able to address what the “hell” is wrong!

Chris Powell

Spokane