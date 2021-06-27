Willie MacIver hits first of four Spokane Indians homers in series-ending win over Hillsboro Hops
UPDATED: Sun., June 27, 2021
Willie MacIver hit the first of four home runs for the visitors and the Spokane Indians beat the Hillsboro Hops 7-5 in the finale of a six-game High-A West series at Ron Tonkin Field.
[BOX SCORE courtesy MILB.com]
The game was moved up from an early evening start to 11:05 a.m. due to the excessive heat in the region.
MacIver’s two-run homer got the Indians (22-26) started in the first inning. Niko Decolati added a solo homer in the fourth, Cade Harris hit a two-run shot later that frame and Brenton Doyle clubbed one in the seventh.
It was MacIver’s 10th of the season, tying him with teammate Michael Toglia for the High-A West lead.
Reece Hampton’s three-run home run in the sixth for Hillsboro (19-27) made it a one-run game until Doyle’s insurance marker.
Indians starter Mitchell Kilkenny allowed three runs on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings.
The Indians start a six-game homestand on Tuesday against Tri-City at 6:30 p.m.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.