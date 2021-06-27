Willie MacIver hits first of four Spokane Indians homers in series-ending win over Hillsboro Hops

Willie MacIver hit the first of four home runs for the visitors and the Spokane Indians beat the Hillsboro Hops 7-5 in the finale of a six-game High-A West series at Ron Tonkin Field.

[BOX SCORE courtesy MILB.com]

The game was moved up from an early evening start to 11:05 a.m. due to the excessive heat in the region.

MacIver’s two-run homer got the Indians (22-26) started in the first inning. Niko Decolati added a solo homer in the fourth, Cade Harris hit a two-run shot later that frame and Brenton Doyle clubbed one in the seventh.

It was MacIver’s 10th of the season, tying him with teammate Michael Toglia for the High-A West lead.

Reece Hampton’s three-run home run in the sixth for Hillsboro (19-27) made it a one-run game until Doyle’s insurance marker.

Indians starter Mitchell Kilkenny allowed three runs on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings.

The Indians start a six-game homestand on Tuesday against Tri-City at 6:30 p.m.