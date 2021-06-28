100 years ago in Spokane: Caretaker found not guilty in Corbin arson plot

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

A banner headline proclaimed, “Lilge Found ‘Not Guilty.’ ”

This probably surprised many Spokane residents, since Anna Corbin had confessed that Louis Lilge, her caretaker, had plotted to burn down her landmark house and split the insurance money with her.

However, from a legal standpoint, it wasn’t as shocking. The judge had instructed the jury that it could not find Lilge guilty solely on the basis of Corbin’s testimony and confession.

The rest of the evidence was circumstantial and often contradictory.

In the closing arguments for the defense, Lilge’s attorneys even insinuated that Corbin’s teenage nephew, Alfred Larson, might have started the fire.

The attorney began by saying, “Far be it from me to say that Alfred Larson started the fire … ,” but then proceeded to insinuate that Larson was on the lookout for the widow Corbin’s money and “had every chance to arrange the fire without being detected.”

The opposing attorneys exchanged heated words during the closing arguments. The prosecutor called Lilge a “coward,” which prompted a defense attorney to reply that Lilge “would take him outside and knock his can off any time.”

The jury took only about three hours to come to its verdict. One jury member said the majority felt there was “a reasonable doubt as to the guilt of Mr. Lilge.”

Anna Corbin was scheduled for a trial on the same charge in a week, but after this verdict, that trial was thrown into doubt.