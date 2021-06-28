Avista implements rolling blackouts to ‘alleviate strain’ during heat wave, leaving thousands without power

Avista implemented “temporary unplanned power outages,” otherwise known as rolling blackouts, Monday in the Inland Northwest as temperatures reached 105 degrees in Spokane and put a “strain on the electric system,” the utility said in a news release.

Nearly 5,700 Avista customers in parts of Spokane were without power as of 8:05 p.m., down from as many as approximately 8,200 earlier in the day.

The blackouts occurred on day that reached 105 degrees, tying the record for hottest June 28 in Spokane history, according to the National Weather Service. The record was set in 2015.

Avista did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment about how it would employ power outages to manage the power supply.

Some experts anticipated that an unusually hot and dry summer would likely strain the Western power supply, with Washington expected to see a shortfall of hours totaling nine days.

Two primary factors contributed to the then-anticipated power shortfall, according to a Bloomberg report. First, climate change makes it more difficult for utilities and grid managers to forecast demand for electricity. And second, states are not shifting to clean energy fast enough.

Recent data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration identified rising average temperatures in Spokane over the last decade, with July the month that has seen the sharpest rise. The average temperature is 1.2 degrees warmer in July in Spokane than it was a decade ago, researchers found.

On Monday, outages were first reported at approximately 1:45 p.m. in areas around the Nevada-Lidgerwood neighborhood, between East Hawthorne Road south to East Wellesley Avenue, according to Avista’s outage map. A total of 4,865 customers were affected as of 2 p.m.

Meanwhile, another outage was reported around 3:10 p.m. Monday in parts of West Spokane, stretching from around Spokane Falls Community College to the southern end of Latah Valley.

“As a state and federally regulated utility, Avista is required to reduce electric load on the system when certain system thresholds are met,” Casey Fielder, an Avista spokesperson, said in a statement. “In certain areas, these thresholds have been met rather quickly, and to meet the requirement, power has been turned off temporarily.”

With temperatures only expected to continue climbing on Tuesday, Avista asked people to conserve energy as temperatures are expected to continue exceeding triple digits this week.

Avista is calling for customers to reduce electricity use from 1 to 8 p.m. through Thursday. Similar conservation requests may follow as needed, Avista said in Monday’s announcement.

Representatives for the utility said the high temperatures are straining the electric system, which serves 400,000 customers across a 30,000-square-mile territory in Eastern Washington, North Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon.

“Avista always works with our customers to use energy efficiently and to conserve energy where possible, and we will count on that partnership as we all manage through this heat wave together,” Dennis Vermillion, Avista’s president and CEO, said in a statement.

The Kootenai Electric Cooperative, which operates approximately 2,300 miles of electric line in parts of Kootenai, Benewah, Bonner and Spokane counties, has put out a similar call for customers to conserve energy. The company is encouraging measures such as postponing the use of appliances, such as washers, dryers and dishwashers, until after 10 p.m. and setting the thermostat on central air conditioning units to 78 degrees or higher.

Avista manages the system in the summer months by shifting electricity load to accommodate increased usage in certain areas, according to Monday’s announcement.

The utility is advising customers to consider the following:

• Reduce the use of air conditioning and other large electrical appliances. .

• Use a box fan to cool when possible.

• Reduce the use of heat-producing appliances, such as dishwashers, ovens, ranges and dryers.

• Keep drapes and blinds closed during the day.

• Use an outdoor barbecue grill.

• Use small electric appliances or a microwave instead of the stove or oven.

• Replace air conditioning filters frequently and make sure central air conditioning units are clear of debris.

This story will be updated.