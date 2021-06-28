The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Day 99° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Bonner County deputies investigate shooting in Priest River

UPDATED: Mon., June 28, 2021

By Greg Mason gregm@spokesman.com(509) 459-5047

The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Sunday in Priest River.

The sheriff’s office and the Priest River Police Department responded at around 6 p.m. to the 17000 block of Dufort Road.

A woman reported that her husband, Arthur Neal Leen, of Priest River, was shot by another man who asked to use their phone, according to the sheriff’s office.

Leen suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said he was taken to Newport Hospital in Washington and later to Providence Sacred Heart in Spokane.

Deputies described the suspect as a 35- to 40-year-old white male wearing a white tank top, shorts and a baseball cap. He was last seen driving a primer grey pickup truck west on Dufort Road near the Priest River bridge, according to the sheriff’s office.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Bonner County Dispatch at (208) 265-5525.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety