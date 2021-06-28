Bonner County deputies investigate shooting in Priest River

The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Sunday in Priest River.

The sheriff’s office and the Priest River Police Department responded at around 6 p.m. to the 17000 block of Dufort Road.

A woman reported that her husband, Arthur Neal Leen, of Priest River, was shot by another man who asked to use their phone, according to the sheriff’s office.

Leen suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said he was taken to Newport Hospital in Washington and later to Providence Sacred Heart in Spokane.

Deputies described the suspect as a 35- to 40-year-old white male wearing a white tank top, shorts and a baseball cap. He was last seen driving a primer grey pickup truck west on Dufort Road near the Priest River bridge, according to the sheriff’s office.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Bonner County Dispatch at (208) 265-5525.