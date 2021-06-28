Drug deal led to South Hill shooting that left 1 dead, another injured, court docs say

A drug deal gone wrong led to a shooting on Spokane’s South Hill last week that left one man dead and another injured, according to court documents.

Jerrame Kimble said he would pick up a his girlfriend at Northern Quest Casino early Wednesday, but when he arrived at about 3:30 a.m. Kimble was not the driver, court documents say. Instead, he was the passenger in a white BMW.

The driver of the car was later identified as Brian McGaugh, 37, according to court documents.

Kimble and McGaugh met in prison, Kimble told police.

Since their release, Kimble told police he had bought drugs from McGaugh a handful of times, including earlier Tuesday evening. Kimble told police that McGaugh sells fentanyl tablets, also known as Mexi’s, and other drugs, including heroin and methamphetamine.

The trio drove back to the Longhorn BBQ parking lot where Kimble had been working on his broken down white GMC Denali. When they got to the parking lot, Ty Jordan, 38, was waiting in his black Range Rover, according to court documents

The three cars drove together to the Nom Nom gas station at 1523 W. 10th Ave., where they briefly stopped to meet up with Tommy Clapper, to buy $300 to $400 worth of fentanyl, court documents say.

When Clapper didn’t show up, they moved the transaction to the intersection of West 7th Avenue and South Oak Street.

Jordan and McGaugh got out of their vehicles to get the drugs from Clapper, according to court documents. As they walked back, Kimble saw the two men get into a fight and got out of his car to see what was happening, he told police.

Jordan said that McGaugh was trying to rip off his friend by not paying for the fentanyl, Kimble told police.

That’s when McGaugh pulled out a black pistol and shot Jordan and Kimble, court documents say.

Kimble called 911 while his girlfriend attempted to stop Jordan’s bleeding.

A Spokesman-Review circulation employee and her partner, an independent delivery contractor, passed the scene shortly after the shooting at about 4 a.m. The boyfriend told police she recognized Clapper, whom he knew from their time in jail together, walking toward the scene.

First responders arrived a short time later, and Jordan was pronounced dead on scene. Kimble was taken to the emergency room to be treated for a gunshot wound to his arm, according to court documents.

McGough was arrested Friday on charges of second-degree murder and first-degree assault. At his first appearance Monday, the prosecutor noted that McGough had been in prison for armed robbery from 2014 until July of 2020.

His bond was set at $750,000.