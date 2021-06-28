The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Washington

July 4 fireworks banned in Medical Lake this year due to increased fire risk

UPDATED: Mon., June 28, 2021

By Greg Mason gregm@spokesman.com(509) 459-5047

Citing an increased fire risk, authorities have issued a temporary ban on using fireworks in the city of Medical Lake.

The Spokane County Fire District 3 issued the ban, citing language in the Medical Lake Municipal Code that allows the fire chief to prohibit fireworks on the July 4 holiday during “a period of hot, dry weather accompanied by low fuel moistures.” The city’s municipal code only allows the use of fireworks on July 4.

The prohibition comes with temperatures higher than 100 degrees expected for the Spokane area through most of the week. Fuel conditions are six to eight weeks ahead of normal, representing conditions more typical of late August, according to the fire district.

Looking forward to the July 4 holiday, county fire departments have planned for additional staffing as the temperatures persist.

