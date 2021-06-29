Guy Fieri spotted in Leavenworth, continues to rake in the dough

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri was recently spotted in Leavenworth with his camera crew outside the Gingerbread Factory, according to KHQ, so it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that Fieri may have filmed for a future episode of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” his Food Network TV series.

Fieri, 53, was seen with his son Hunter Fieri, 24, in the popular tourist destination. The elder Fieri graduated from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and his son followed in his footsteps, graduating after studying in the William F. Harrah School of Hospitality at UNLV.

Fieri is on a roll, as he inked an $80 million contract with the Food Network for “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” and “Guy’s Grocery Games,” Forbes reported in May. Both TV shows currently air on the Food Network.

Aside from visiting Central Washington with his son and TV crew, Fieri has stayed busy during the pandemic. He reportedly helped raise $25 million for struggling restaurant workers in just a few months last year, and he continues to give back to his alma mater, as well as take part in philanthropic efforts in cities across the country.

Spokane is no stranger to Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” as Chaps Coffee Co., Elk Public House, Hills’ Restaurant & Lounge, Picabu Neighborhood Bistro, Ruins and Waddell’s Pub & Grille have been featured on the series. Fieri also paid a visit to Capone’s in Post Falls in 2018.

Fieri’s big “flavortown” personality can be divisive, but my experiences with him during my time in Las Vegas from 2008-19 were nothing but positive. When Fieri opened his Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen + Bar at the Quad Resort & Casino (now the Linq Hotel & Casino) in 2014, he went out of his way to be friendly with his loyal and large fan base.

Upon arriving during an event at Vegas Kitchen in his signature red Camaro, he promptly greeted Julian Edelman of the New England Patriots and high-fived and posed for photographs with fans. Another time while debuting his brunch at Vegas Kitchen, he answered my questions one-on-one and politely asked an interrupting fan to wait until his interview was done.

He was energetic, outgoing and engaged, and when he were done, he walked over to the fan to chat and take photos. Say what you will about Fieri, but he gets the job done – in a friendly, likeable and professional manner. Flavortown, indeed.