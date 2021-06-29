In brief: Freeman School Board filling District 3 seat

From staff reports

Freeman School Board filling District 3 seat

The Freeman School Board is planning to interview candidates interested in filling the District 3 Representative seat.

At its June 24 meeting, the board accepted Jim Tippett’s resignation effective immediately. This term runs through November 2023.

Anyone interested in representing District 3, contact the School District Office at (509) 291-3695.

The director districts map is located on the district’s website atfreemansd.org.

Interested candidates must submit a letter of interest and resume to the Freeman School District by noon Friday.

Backpacks for kids event begins today

The Salvation Army, in collaboration with nomnom Convenience Stores, will distribute 4,000 backpacks with school supplies to local school children, grades K-12, at its “Backpacks for Kids” event Aug. 11 at the Salvation Army, 222 E. Indiana Ave.

Starting Thursday, nomnom will collect funds at its convenience stores to help with this annual school event. Contributors will receive a coupon for a free 20-ounce fountain soda or 20-ounce coffee. Everyone who donates can also add their name to a special flyer that will be displayed in the local stores.

“We are so appreciative of this tremendous partnership with nomnom Convenience Stores,” said Major Ken Perine of the Spokane Salvation Army in a news release. “This partnership keeps growing, and the winners are the local school children. When kids are prepared for the school year, their performance improves in the classroom.”

Customers can participate at the following nomnom stores throughout July:

Spokane: 909 N. Division St., 99202; 1523 W. 10th Ave., 99204; 1023 W. Wellesley Ave., 99205; 2103 W. Northwest Blvd., 99205; 1503 E. Illinois Ave., 99207; 3030 E. Euclid Ave., 99207; 2005 N. Hamilton St., 99207; 7902 N. Division St., 99208; 2020 W. Francis Ave., 99208; 6607 N. Nine Mile Road, 99208; 711 W. Hastings Road, 99218; 2820 E. 57th Ave., 99223; and 4017 S. Cheney-Spokane Road, 99224.

Spokane Valley: 10708 E. Sprague Ave., 99206; 8215 E. Trent Ave., 99212; 15019 E. Trent Ave., 99216; and 15504 E. 4th Ave., 99037.

Airway Heights: 1418 S. Garfield St., 99001.

Liberty Lake: 22304 E. Appleway Ave., 99019.

Mead: 3921 E. Mt. Spokane Park Drive, 99021.

Coeur d’Alene: 1427 Best Ave., 83814.

Treehouse kicks off back-to-school drive

The demand for resources among youth impacted by foster care is greater than ever during the pandemic as Treehouse kicks off its back-to-school drive, the nonprofit said in a news release.

“Literally any organization or group can host a drive, and it can be done virtually so it’s safe,” said Erika Lanier, Community Engagement Officer at Treehouse, which gives youth in foster care a future. “Whether school is in the classroom or online, our youth continue to grow. They need new clothes, school supplies and other essentials.”

All donations will be conducted online, and Treehouse is not accepting in-person materials donations at this time.

Email drives@treehouseforkids.org to start a donation drive or visit treehouseforkids.org/bts.

