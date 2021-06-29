Man dies after vehicle crashes into tree in Spokane County Saturday

A man died Saturday after his vehicle crashed into a tree while driving on West Charles Road, officials said.

Around 8 p.m. Saturday, Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies got a call from someone who said a car had slammed into a tree and the driver, who was the only person in the car, was trapped, according to a news release from the Spokane County sheriff.

The crash caused so much damage that Spokane County Fire had to extricate the person and airlift him to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Spokane County Traffic Unit Investigators have started an investigation into the crash.

According to the release, it appeared the vehicle was traveling east on West Charles Road, then veered off and struck a tree.

The victim has not been publicly identified by the county medical examiner.