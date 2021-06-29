Police on lookout for carjacking suspect in Spokane

Spokane police are looking for an Oregon man they suspect stole and crashed at least two cars, then allegedly tried to steal another vehicle before he fled Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:45 p.m., Spokane police responded to a call that there was a multiple-vehicle crash near Second Avenue and Thor Street, according to a news release from Spokane Police Department.

The driver of the other car involved in the crash told police that one of the drivers, allegedly Raul Arevalo, 23, of Hillsboro, Oregon, assaulted them and stole their vehicle to escape.

Shortly after, another collision was reported at Washington Street and Seventh Avenue, according to police. The caller included a description of the vehicle that matched the one stolen at the first crash site.

Police set up a perimeter and K-9 unit at the second scene to track the suspect, but could not locate him .

The suspect was described at both scenes as a 5-foot-11 male with short, dark hair who was wearing gray shorts and no shirt.

Arevalo was wanted on suspicion of first-degree robbery and theft of a motor vehicle.