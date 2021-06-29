Thousands of Spokane County residents not counted in local, state vaccine stats

Thousands of Spokane County residents are not included in local and statewide vaccine data, including those who have been vaccinated in Idaho.

The Department of Health cannot incorporate the Department of Defense or Veterans Affairs aggregate data in its vaccine database, keeping those vaccinated on Fairchild Air Force Base and at Mann Grandstaff VA Medical Center out of local vaccine data. Mann Grandstaff VA Medical Center has vaccinated 1,116 staff members and provided initial doses to 9,653 veterans and those eligible for care through the VA, as of June 10.

While not all veterans, providers or patients vaccinated at the VA are from Spokane County, the ones who are, are not accounted for in state data.

The Department of Health is also working with Oregon and Idaho on data sharing, but it has yet to begin and there are no timelines on when it might.

As of June 28, more than 11,000 Washington residents also have been vaccinated in Idaho, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Of those who were vaccinated in Idaho, 5,895 of them are from Spokane County, according to patient ZIP code data, while nearly 3,000 people from two ZIP codes, one in Pullman and one in Clarkston, sought vaccines in Idaho.

Together, county residents vaccinated in Idaho and those vaccinated at the VA equal more than 16,000 people with at least one dose who are not included in Spokane County’s total.

State and local vaccine data show that as of Saturday, 233,895 Spokane County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That equals 52.6% of the county population 12 and older.

If just 10,000 of those more than 16,000 people who have been vaccinated but not counted were added to the state data, nearly 55% of the county population would count as having received at least one dose.

Vaccination efforts continue locally, and Spokane County’s COVID-19 case rate continues to decline.

Find a vaccine using the state’s vaccine locator tool or by calling (833) VAX-HELP.

Local numbers

The Spokane Regional Health District confirmed 34 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Tuesday.

There have been 668 deaths due to COVID-19 in Spokane County residents.

There are 36 people hospitalized with the virus in Spokane County.

The Panhandle Health District confirmed seven new cases and three additional deaths.

There have been 318 deaths due to COVID-19 in Panhandle residents.

There are 25 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.

