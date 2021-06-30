Arts Wrap: Spokane Art School, Festival at Sandpoint and Sam Tru
Spokane Art School has resumed regular operating hours with a series of workshops for students ages 7-14. Upcoming weeklong intensives include “Adventures in Art Day Camp” with Lisa Soranaka, beginning July 5, and “Art, Animals and Garden” with Kit Jagoda, beginning July 12. For more information, go to spokaneartschool.net.
Festival at Sandpoint poster artist
Water colorist Connie Scherr will serve as this year’s featured poster artist at the Festival at Sandpoint. Originally selected by past festival poster artists for the 2020 festival, Scherr looks forward to showcasing her work.
“I want to express how honored I am to be chosen as this year’s poster artist for Sandpoint’s unique and beautiful Festival,” Scherr said in a news release.
Sam Tru joins festival lineup
Pacific Northwest-based, Idaho-raised singer-songwriter Sam Tru will open for Gladys Knight at the Festival at Sandpoint at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5. Tickets for the show are $69.95. To buy tickets and for more information, go to festivalatsandpoint.com.
