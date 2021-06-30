The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

A&E >  Art

Arts Wrap: Spokane Art School, Festival at Sandpoint and Sam Tru

UPDATED: Wed., June 30, 2021

By Stephanie Hammett stephanieh@spokesman.com(509) 459-5013

Spokane Art School has resumed regular operating hours with a series of workshops for students ages 7-14. Upcoming weeklong intensives include “Adventures in Art Day Camp” with Lisa Soranaka, beginning July 5, and “Art, Animals and Garden” with Kit Jagoda, beginning July 12. For more information, go to spokaneartschool.net.

Festival at Sandpoint poster artist

Water colorist Connie Scherr will serve as this year’s featured poster artist at the Festival at Sandpoint. Originally selected by past festival poster artists for the 2020 festival, Scherr looks forward to showcasing her work.

“I want to express how honored I am to be chosen as this year’s poster artist for Sandpoint’s unique and beautiful Festival,” Scherr said in a news release.

Sam Tru joins festival lineup

Pacific Northwest-based, Idaho-raised singer-songwriter Sam Tru will open for Gladys Knight at the Festival at Sandpoint at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5. Tickets for the show are $69.95. To buy tickets and for more information, go to festivalatsandpoint.com.

