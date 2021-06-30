The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 99° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Higher education

Former WSU fraternity member pleads not guilty to providing liquor to minors the night Sam Martinez died

UPDATED: Wed., June 30, 2021

WSU student Samuel Martinez died from alcohol poisoning after a fraternity event in November 2019.
WSU student Samuel Martinez died from alcohol poisoning after a fraternity event in November 2019.
By Sydney Brown sydneyb@spokesman.com

A former Washington State University fraternity member pleaded not guilty Wednesday to two counts of furnishing liquor to a minor the night a student died of alcohol poisoning during a fraternity event.

The Whitman County Prosecuting Attorney charged Jeremy McAteer, along with 14 others, with supplying liquor to one or more underage people on the night of Nov. 11, 2019.

The gross misdemeanor charges were in relation to an initiation event that ended in the alcohol poisoning death of 19-year-old WSU student Samuel Martinez.

McAteer is one of three defendants, along with Wesley Oswald and Nolan Valcik, who face two counts of this offense instead of one, according to the prosecutor. Police suspect Oswald is the person who gave Martinez alcohol.

The Whitman County coroner ruled Martinez’s death an accident caused by alcohol poisoning. WSU suspended the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity chapter until 2026.

McAteer was the only one to have an arraignment Wednesday; the others will have their first appearances July 9.

If found guilty, the maximum punishment includes up to a year in jail and/or a $5,000 fine.

McAteer will have a pretrial hearing on July 22 in Pullman.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Higher education