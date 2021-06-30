The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Police say two people found dead by river’s edge in downtown Spokane appeared to have died by suicide

UPDATED: Wed., June 30, 2021

Police gather under the Monroe Street Bridge in downtown Spokane Wednesday after two people were found dead near the river's edge, fire officials said.  (Sydney Brown/The Spokesman-Review)
By Sydney Brown sydneyb@spokesman.com

Two people were found dead downtown near the edge of the Spokane River Wednesday evening in what police suspect was a double suicide. 

The call reporting two bodies in or near Riverfront Park came in around 6:10 p.m., the Spokane Fire Department said. 

Once firefighters arrived, the people were already beyond help and pronounced dead, the fire department said. Rescuers in kayaks removed their bodies from the river’s edge. 

Police later said the deaths appeared to be suicides. 

The Monroe Street Bridge was blocked to pedestrians by police tape as of about 7 p.m. 

Police tape blocks pedestrian access to the Monroe Street Bridge Wednesday evening in downtown Spokane after two people were found dead in or near the water.  (Sydney Brown/The Spokesman-Review)
