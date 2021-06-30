Washington lawmaker wears yellow Star of David, evoking Nazi persecution, to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates

By Jim Brunner The Seattle Times

A Washington state lawmaker critical of COVID-19 vaccine mandates wore a yellow Star of David at a speech over the weekend — a symbol the Nazis forced Jews to wear during the Holocaust.

State Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, had the star affixed to his pink shirt during a speech to conservative activists at a Lacey church basketball gym on Saturday.

“It’s an echo from history,” Walsh wrote on a Facebook page where a video of the event was posted. “In the current context, we’re all Jews.”

The misappropriation of the infamous star symbol — used to identify Jews first for exclusion, and then for extermination — was criticized as deeply offensive by a local Holocaust education leader.

“Our government is making an effort to protect their own citizens, not kill them,” said Dee Simon, Baral Family executive director of the Seattle-based Holocaust Center for Humanity, which works to teach people about Nazi Germany’s murder of 6 million Jews during World War II. “It not only trivializes it, it distorts history.”

In an interview Tuesday, Walsh said he had been given the star by someone at the event, where most attendees were wearing one. He described some of the organizers as “deeply concerned about vaccine passports and vaccine segregation.”

Washington state has not imposed a requirement to be vaccinated for COVID-19, working instead to encourage people through education and enticements such as $250,000 lottery drawings.

But the state Department of Labor and Industries is requiring that employers verify employee vaccination status before lifting masking requirements in their workplaces, and be able to demonstrate how they did so.

Walsh, known for his fiery, libertarian-oriented rhetoric, did not explicitly refer to Nazis, Hitler or the Holocaust during his 10-minute speech Saturday, but generally urged the crowd of about 100 to push back against government impingement on freedom.

In the interview, Walsh compared the wearing of the stars to the Danish people during Nazi occupation, who, according to a widely-shared story, donned yellow stars to keep the Nazis from singling out Jews. (The Danish tale has been debunked as false by the fact-checking organization Snopes.com, which called it “a touching story but not historically accurate.”)

“I won’t say publicly whether I am vaccinated or not,” Walsh said, likening his stance to the film “Spartacus,” in which former slaves, under threat of crucifixion, refuse to identify the title character to a Roman general.

Walsh also likened any disparate treatment of unvaccinated people to the Supreme Court’s 1896 decision in Plessy v. Ferguson, which upheld “separate but equal” racial segregation laws targeting African Americans.