Opinion >  Letters

Wrong century news?

Ryan Collingwood’s article (June 28) about the Ironman competition brought me back to my childhood. Of the 15 or so inches of coverage, 1 ¾ inches were given to the female winner – including the fashion note that she “donned a bright pink cap.” Wow. Aren’t the ladies darling.

That a man wins twice is worthy of mention, indeed. That a person – of any gender – 40 years old competes that well in extreme heat also deserves coverage … certainly more than the spectators, and certainly equal to her male counterpart. The Spokesman-Review should be embarrassed.

Frances Kendrick

Spokane

 

