Have you seen this man? Spokane police seek public’s help to find burglary suspect

The Spokane Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying the suspect in a recent burglary.

Police said a property owner caught an unknown man inside his apartment building at about 8 a.m. Saturday on the 700 block of South Bernard Street. The suspect apparently used a small crowbar to enter the building and pry open a vending machine, stealing money and merchandise, according to the police department.

The property owner then followed the suspect into another apartment building near 600 South Bernard Street, police said. Police said while the suspect apparently used a key to enter that building, it is unknown if he is a tenant.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233. Use incident No. 2021-20031424.