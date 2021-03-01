The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Audriana Alfaro scores twice, Lewis and Clark girls soccer tops University

UPDATED: Mon., March 1, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Girls soccer

Lewis and Clark 5, University 0: Audriana Alfaro scored two goals and assisted on a third and the visiting Tigers (1-0) beat the Titans (0-1) in a Greater Spokane League 4A/3A opener on Monday. Rachael Lee added a goal and an assist for Lewis and Clark.

Mt. Spokane 3, Cheney 0: Ellie Johnson scored a hat trick and the Wildcats (1-0) topped the visiting Blackhawks (0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A opener. Alyssa Hill earned the blank sheet for Mt. Spokane.

Gonzaga Prep 4, Central Valley 2: Campbell Seibold scored two goals and the visiting Bullpups (1-0) beat the Bears (0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A season opener. Zoe Crockett scored both goals for Central Valley.

Mead 1, Ferris 0: The Panthers (1-0) blanked the visiting Saxons (0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A season opener. Details were unavailable. 

Volleyball

Pullman 3, West Valley 0: Keleigh Myers had 28 assists with two aces and the Greyhounds (2-0) beat the visiting Eagles (0-1) 25-11, 25-10, 25-6 in a GSL 2A match. Margot Keane had 13 kills and freshman Sophie Armstrong added seven for Pullman.

Upper Columbia 3, Kettle Falls 0: Lauren Moody had nine kills with two aces and the Lions (2-0) beat the visiting Bulldogs (0-3) in a Northeast 2B match. Maddie Threadgill added 29 assists for UCA. Kathryn Lawrence had six kills with three aces for Kettle Falls.

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 3, Colton 0: The visiting Eagles (4-2) beat the Bulldogs (4-2) 17-25, 25-15, 25-22, 26-24 in a Southeast 1B match. Details were unavailable. 

