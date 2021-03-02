The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

A&E >  Entertainment

‘Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats’ tour to stop in Spokane

UPDATED: Tue., March 2, 2021

Chef Alton Brown and actor Mark Dacascos attend the world premiere of
Chef Alton Brown and actor Mark Dacascos attend the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One Hanson on Thursday, May 9, 2019, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Stephanie Hammett stephanieh@spokesman.com(509) 459-5013
“Good Eats” star Alton Brown is hitting the road with “Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats,” his latest culinary variety show.

Presale for tickets to the Nov. 23 show at the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox is 10 a.m. today-10 a.m. Thursday. General sale opens Friday.

Fans of the original Food Network program can expect all of the comedy, music, creative cooking demos and “science-y stuff” they remember from the new traveling show.

For information, visit foxtheaterspokane.org or call (509) 624-1200 to purchase tickets.

