‘Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats’ tour to stop in Spokane
UPDATED: Tue., March 2, 2021
“Good Eats” star Alton Brown is hitting the road with “Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats,” his latest culinary variety show.
Presale for tickets to the Nov. 23 show at the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox is 10 a.m. today-10 a.m. Thursday. General sale opens Friday.
Fans of the original Food Network program can expect all of the comedy, music, creative cooking demos and “science-y stuff” they remember from the new traveling show.
For information, visit foxtheaterspokane.org or call (509) 624-1200 to purchase tickets.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Spokane7 email newsletter
Get the day’s top entertainment headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.