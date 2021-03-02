‘Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats’ tour to stop in Spokane

Where: Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave.

If you go

“Good Eats” star Alton Brown is hitting the road with “Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats,” his latest culinary variety show.

Presale for tickets to the Nov. 23 show at the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox is 10 a.m. today-10 a.m. Thursday. General sale opens Friday.

Fans of the original Food Network program can expect all of the comedy, music, creative cooking demos and “science-y stuff” they remember from the new traveling show.

For information, visit foxtheaterspokane.org or call (509) 624-1200 to purchase tickets.