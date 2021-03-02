Menu
Tue., March 2, 2021
Basketball
College men: Big Sky: Idaho State at Eastern Washington, 6 p.m.
College women: Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas: Washington State vs. Utah, 5 p.m.; Washington vs. Colorado, 8.
Soccer
College men: Nonconference: Carroll (Montana) at Gonzaga, 2 p.m.
Tennis
College women: Eastern Washington at Gonzaga, 5 p.m.
Off track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.
