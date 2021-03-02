The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

This content reflects the opinions of the writers. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here.

Sports

Basketball

College men: Big Sky: Idaho State at Eastern Washington, 6 p.m.

College women: Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas: Washington State vs. Utah, 5 p.m.; Washington vs. Colorado, 8.

Soccer

College men: Nonconference: Carroll (Montana) at Gonzaga, 2 p.m.

Tennis

College women: Eastern Washington at Gonzaga, 5 p.m.

Off track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.

