Othello man accidentally shot and killed his 4-year-old son, police say

An Othello man told police he accidentally shot his toddler in the head Saturday, according to an Othello Police Department news release.

Felipe Tapia-Perez, 27, said he accidentally fired his gun on the 300 Block of Hamlet in Othello, the release said.

Othello Police Chief Phil Schenck said Tapia-Perez was in his car and his 4-year-old son was outside by the passenger side window when the father discharged his gun.

Schenck said, until police can confirm it was accidental, they’re investigating the death, as they would with any suspicious fatality.

Family brought the boy to a local hospital as they waited for a LifeFlight helicopter to fly the boy to Spokane, the release said. The boy died some time after being transferred to the helicopter, Schenck said.

Tapia-Perez was cooperating with law enforcement Saturday while the Washington State Crime Lab assisted with the forensic investigation, according to the release.

Schenck said the man appeared to be “emotionally affected,” though that doesn’t change the investigation.

Tapia-Perez was booked into Adams County Jail around 10 p.m. Saturday night, according to the jail roster.

Police recommended charges of second-degree manslaughter, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm as an undocumented immigrant, according to the release.