Washington records
UPDATED: Tue., March 2, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Angelo R. Governale and Gwendolynn R. Carver, both of Spokane.
Jonah C. Powell and Abigayl J. Gilbreth, both of Colbert.
Matthew D. Strandberg and Courtney A. Barcellos, both of Spokane.
Adam F. Klebes and Samantha K. Mathews, both of Spokane.
Jarrad M. Bauer and Stacey L. Murphy, both of Spokane.
Devonta M. Jones and Anna M. Taranto, both of Spokane.
Ethan A. Young and Taylor R. Paulus, both of Mica.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Central Park Condominium Association v. Charles Williams, et al., complaint for injunctive relief and breach of contract.
Associated Credit Service Inc. v. Mark Chermioglo, money claimed owed.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Venhuizen, Hailey R. and Helms, Michael A.
Jones, Betty Jo and James B.
Dompier, Phillip N. and Megan C.
Barnes, Suzanna L. and Joseph R.
Marriages decreed invalid
Mesa, Michelle R. and Tanis, Hakan
Criminal sentencings
Judge Tony D. Hazel
Andre A. Conway, also known as Marcellus D. Harris, 32; $6,170 restitution, 78 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault, first-degree theft and second-degree possession of stolen property.
Nicholas C. Fautch, 38; three months in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and reckless driving.
Jeremy A. Hagen, 40; 12 months and one day in prison with credit for time served to be determined, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.
Mykalann Yerkes, 30; 26 days in jail with credit given for 26 days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass and fourth-degree assault.
Gunnar M. Graff, also known as Gunnar M. Doughty, 29; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Charles E. Franks, 34; restitution to be determined, 39 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle and second-degree assault.
Judge Julie M. McKay
Kirk A. Beaulieu, 39; 87 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance.
Tyler W. Argo, 30; $15 fine, 12 months in prison, after pleading guilty to violation of order-foreign.
McGlother G. Parker Jr., 41; restitution to be determined, $45 fine, 40 days in jail with credit given for 40 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and three counts of violation of order.
Judge Harold D. Clarke
Jeffry L. Boughter, 34; 51 months in prison with credit given for 85 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary Logan
Joseph R. Dean, 43; 34 days in jail, driving while intoxicated and no-contact order violation.
April M. Fletcher, 39; 21 days in jail, no-contact order violation.
Judge Matthew Antush
Kristina M. Heatherly, 52; 47 days in jail, no-contact order violation.
Gerald W. Manuel, 30; 30 days in jail, theft and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.
Judge Kristin O’Sullivan
Robert A. Pashon, 44; 45 days in jail, disorderly conduct.
Samuel R. Washburn, 22; 13 days in jail, no-contact order violation.
Kaycee L. Wayne, 31; 30 days in jail, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.