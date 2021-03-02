From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Angelo R. Governale and Gwendolynn R. Carver, both of Spokane.

Jonah C. Powell and Abigayl J. Gilbreth, both of Colbert.

Matthew D. Strandberg and Courtney A. Barcellos, both of Spokane.

Adam F. Klebes and Samantha K. Mathews, both of Spokane.

Jarrad M. Bauer and Stacey L. Murphy, both of Spokane.

Devonta M. Jones and Anna M. Taranto, both of Spokane.

Ethan A. Young and Taylor R. Paulus, both of Mica.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Central Park Condominium Association v. Charles Williams, et al., complaint for injunctive relief and breach of contract.

Associated Credit Service Inc. v. Mark Chermioglo, money claimed owed.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Venhuizen, Hailey R. and Helms, Michael A.

Jones, Betty Jo and James B.

Dompier, Phillip N. and Megan C.

Barnes, Suzanna L. and Joseph R.

Marriages decreed invalid

Mesa, Michelle R. and Tanis, Hakan

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Andre A. Conway, also known as Marcellus D. Harris, 32; $6,170 restitution, 78 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault, first-degree theft and second-degree possession of stolen property.

Nicholas C. Fautch, 38; three months in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and reckless driving.

Jeremy A. Hagen, 40; 12 months and one day in prison with credit for time served to be determined, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Mykalann Yerkes, 30; 26 days in jail with credit given for 26 days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass and fourth-degree assault.

Gunnar M. Graff, also known as Gunnar M. Doughty, 29; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Charles E. Franks, 34; restitution to be determined, 39 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle and second-degree assault.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Kirk A. Beaulieu, 39; 87 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance.

Tyler W. Argo, 30; $15 fine, 12 months in prison, after pleading guilty to violation of order-foreign.

McGlother G. Parker Jr., 41; restitution to be determined, $45 fine, 40 days in jail with credit given for 40 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and three counts of violation of order.

Judge Harold D. Clarke

Jeffry L. Boughter, 34; 51 months in prison with credit given for 85 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary Logan

Joseph R. Dean, 43; 34 days in jail, driving while intoxicated and no-contact order violation.

April M. Fletcher, 39; 21 days in jail, no-contact order violation.

Judge Matthew Antush

Kristina M. Heatherly, 52; 47 days in jail, no-contact order violation.

Gerald W. Manuel, 30; 30 days in jail, theft and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Judge Kristin O’Sullivan

Robert A. Pashon, 44; 45 days in jail, disorderly conduct.

Samuel R. Washburn, 22; 13 days in jail, no-contact order violation.

Kaycee L. Wayne, 31; 30 days in jail, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.