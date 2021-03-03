American Airlines launching seasonal nonstop service from Spokane to Chicago

American Airlines is launching a new seasonal nonstop route from Spokane to Chicago beginning June 3.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier will operate a once daily flight departing Spokane International Airport at 12:15 p.m. and arriving at Chicago O’Hare International Airport at 5:45 p.m. A returning daily flight departs Chicago O’ Hare at 11:50 a.m. and arrives in Spokane at 1:50 p.m.

The seasonal flight – operated with an Airbus 319 – will serve Chicago through Sep. 7, according to the Spokane International Airport.

“Chicago is one of our largest underserved markets, and the addition of this route not only provides nonstop service from the Spokane-Coeur d’Alene region, it also offers convenient connection options to several cities in the eastern United States, as well as international destinations,” Spokane International Airport CEO Larry Krauter said in a statement.

With the addition of Chicago, Spokane International Airport will have nonstop flights to 18 destinations. American Airlines currently provides direct flights to Dallas-Fort Worth and Phoenix.

“As customers return to the skies, they’re embracing the beauty of nature and the great outdoors,” Brian Znotins, American’s vice president of network planning, said in a statement. “Our new route is not only a gateway to green space, but also connects residents of Spokane and the Coeur d’Alene region to many one-stop destinations across American’s network.

Spokane International Airport is served by seven commercial airlines. In February, Allegiant Air began the latest nonstop service from Spokane, flying to Orange County and Las Vegas.Amy Edelen can be reached at (509) 459-5581 or at amye@spokesman.com.