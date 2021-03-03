Juventus makes Weston McKennie’s move to Turin permanent

Associated Press

TURIN, Italy — Juventus made Weston McKennie’s move to the Serie A giant permanent on Wednesday, tying the American midfielder to the club for the next four seasons.

McKennie has been at Juventus since August, after joining on loan from German club Schalke, but the Bianconeri have exercised the option to purchase the player’s full rights.

Juventus said the fee was 18.5 million euros ($22 million), payable over three years, plus up to 6.5 million euros ($7.8 million) in bonuses.

The nine-time defending Serie A champion added that McKennie has signed a contract through to June 30, 2025.

McKennie, who is the first American to play for Juventus, has scored five goals – including one in a UEFA Champions League win at Barcelona – in 31 appearances.

The 22-year-old has already won a trophy at Juventus, helping it lift the Italian Super Cup in January with a 2-0 victory over Napoli.

The signing fee will be a boost for Schalke, which is facing relegation from the Bundesliga and deep financial problems. Schalke has not been outside the top division since 1991 but is in last place in the league with just one win all season.

Schalke spent heavily on player signings and wages while chasing Champions League success over the last decade but ran into trouble when it missed out on qualifying for the lucrative European competition. The coronavirus pandemic worsened its financial troubles when fans were not allowed to attend games.