Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Erin Ewers scores four goals to pace Gonzaga Prep girls soccer over Ferris

UPDATED: Wed., March 3, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Girls soccer

Gonzaga Prep 6, Ferris 1: Erin Ewers scored four goals and the visiting Bullpups (2-0) beat the Saxons (0-2) in a Greater Spokane League 4A/3A game on Wednesday. Gonzaga Prep’s Kyah Le assisted on two goals and scored one, while Cadence Peroff scored for Ferris.

Lewis and Clark 2, Cheney 1: Faith Shaw tied in in regulation and Addy Somes had six saves to help the Tigers (2-0) beat the Blackhawks (0-2) in a shootout in a GSL 4A/3A game. 

Mead 2, University 0: Reese Walker and Grace Howard scored and the Panthers (2-0) topped the Titans (0-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game. 

Central Valley 1, Mt. Spokane 0: Chloe Williams scored, Clair Kaufman made seven saves and the visiting Bears (1-1) blanked the Wildcats (1-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. 

Football

Republic 60, Selkirk 0: Shane Marques rushed for 157 yards with three touchdowns and the visiting Tigers (3-0) beat the Rangers (2-1) in a Northeast 1B game on Wednesday. Stephen McKay added three TD runs and a TB pass for Republic.

Columbia-Inchelium 30, Springdale 28: The Lions (1-2) beat the Chargers (0-3) in a Northeast 1B game. Details were unavailable. 

Cusick at Curlew: Details were unavailable.

Pomeroy 56, Tekoa-Rosalia 6: Trent Gwinn scored five touchdowns and the visiting Pirates (3-0) defeated the Timberwolves (0-2) in a Southeast 1B game. Colton Slaybaugh added three rushing TDs for Pomeroy.

Odessa 102, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 8: The visiting Tigers (3-0) beat the Eagles (0-2) in a Southeast 1B game. Details were unavailable. 

Wellpinit at Wilbur-Creston-Keller: Details were unavailable.

Boys basketball

Lakeside (ID) 51, Oakley 45: Jayson Hall scored 16 points, Lucky Matt added 13 and Kenyon Spotted Horse had 12 and the Knights (15-4) beat the Hornets (19-4) in an Idaho 1AD1 state first-round game at Vallivue HS. Lakeside faces Riverstone in a semifinal on Thursday.

Rockland 57, Clark Fork 20: Teague Matthews scored 12 points and the Bulldogs (20-6) beat the Wampus Cats (4-12) in an Idaho 1ADII state first-round game at Caldwell HS. Rockland broke the single-game record for fewest points allowed in a 1A Division II tournament game. It was Clark Fork’s first game at state since 2008.

