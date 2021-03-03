The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Night 40° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  Area sports

Washington State women hold off Utah’s late rally, win first Pac-12 Tournament game since 2017

UPDATED: Wed., March 3, 2021

Utah guard Brynna Maxwell (11) shoots as Washington State center Bella Murekatete (55) defends during an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Pac-12 women’s tournament Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Associated Press)
Utah guard Brynna Maxwell (11) shoots as Washington State center Bella Murekatete (55) defends during an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Pac-12 women’s tournament Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Associated Press)
Associated Press

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS – Freshman Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 15 points, Bella Murekatete added 13 points and 12 rebounds, and seventh-seeded Washington State beat No. 10 seed Utah 57-48 on Wednesday night in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament.

Washington State (12-10) will play No. 2 seed Arizona (15-4) in a quarterfinal on Thursday.

It is WSU’s first Pac-12 Tournament victory since it beat Colorado in 2017.

Leger-Walker was just 3 of 16 from the field but made 7 of 8 free throws. Senior Krystal Leger-Walker added 12 points. The sisters each had eight rebounds and two 3-pointers.

Brynna Maxwell scored 15 points to lead Utah (5-16), which shot 14 of 60 (23%) from the floor. Kemery Martin added 13 points.

The Cougars led by as many as 14 points in the third quarter and had a 44-34 advantage early in the fourth. A 7-0 surge, capped by Maxwell’s 3-pointer, pulled the Utes to 44-41, but they didn’t get closer.

Washington State, which ended the regular season above .500 for the first time since the 2014-15 season, also swept the regular-season series against Utah.

The Cougars lost twice to Arizona in the regular season, 71-69 in overtime on Jan. 10 in Pullman, and 60-51 on Feb. 12 in Tucson, Arizona.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.