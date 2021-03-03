Washington State women hold off Utah’s late rally, win first Pac-12 Tournament game since 2017
UPDATED: Wed., March 3, 2021
Associated Press
LAS VEGAS – Freshman Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 15 points, Bella Murekatete added 13 points and 12 rebounds, and seventh-seeded Washington State beat No. 10 seed Utah 57-48 on Wednesday night in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament.
Washington State (12-10) will play No. 2 seed Arizona (15-4) in a quarterfinal on Thursday.
It is WSU’s first Pac-12 Tournament victory since it beat Colorado in 2017.
Leger-Walker was just 3 of 16 from the field but made 7 of 8 free throws. Senior Krystal Leger-Walker added 12 points. The sisters each had eight rebounds and two 3-pointers.
Brynna Maxwell scored 15 points to lead Utah (5-16), which shot 14 of 60 (23%) from the floor. Kemery Martin added 13 points.
The Cougars led by as many as 14 points in the third quarter and had a 44-34 advantage early in the fourth. A 7-0 surge, capped by Maxwell’s 3-pointer, pulled the Utes to 44-41, but they didn’t get closer.
Washington State, which ended the regular season above .500 for the first time since the 2014-15 season, also swept the regular-season series against Utah.
The Cougars lost twice to Arizona in the regular season, 71-69 in overtime on Jan. 10 in Pullman, and 60-51 on Feb. 12 in Tucson, Arizona.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.