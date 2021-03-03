Sue Lani Madsen tells a convenient story once again — convenient insofar as it leaves out facts about House Bill 1152 that hurt her case. She claims that the bill strips us of local accountability. Here’s the problem, Sue: we don’t have local accountability.

Dr. Bob Lutz was fired without proper cause immediately before what was the worst surge in our area during a global pandemic. Decry media’s use of statistics all you want: people are dying and public health is necessary to limiting death. There was not a thorough presentation of the facts at the Spokane Regional Health District board meeting at which Lutz was fired — the board conveniently left out SRHD staff’s vote of no confidence in Administrator Amelia Clark which was underway in direct response to her firing of Lutz, for instance. One board member — 20 minutes before voting to fire Lutz — even admitted he hadn’t read the documents Lutz had provided the board regarding the allegations against him. 75% of our Board of Health is made up of nonmedical professionals. Two of the medical professionals who have been appointed are antivaxxers.

Local Rep. Marcus Riccelli is a cosponsor of HB 1152, which moves us closer to fully funding public health and addresses the lack of relevant scientific expertise on our Local Board of Health. This bill requires at least 50% subject matter experts and would not allow a Board made up of 75% politicians. HB 1152 meets an important need of Spokane: science and medical expertise leading the way in public health.

Maria J. Howard

Spokane