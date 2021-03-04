East Valley Middle School announces its first semester honor roll for 2020-21 school year
Thu., March 4, 2021
By Submitted by East Valley Middle SchoolEast Valley Middle School in the East Valley School District in Spokane Valley has announced its first-semester honor roll for the 2020-21 school year. Eligible students are listed alphabetically by grade and GPA.
Eighth grade
4.0 – Jazmin Adams, Ireland Alford, Crystal Ando, Hannah Bliesner, Rayf Blize, Carson Bly, Willow Burrill, Adan Celaya-Cruz, Dean Deakins, Jackson Flerchinger, Weston Fracz, Riley Gartman, Ryan Goodmundson, Alexis Griswold, Laina Harless, Jaydahlynn Hartzog, Katherine Jackson, Garrett Keeney, Elise Knapp-Mercado, Evelina Kopets, Karina Korneychuk, Reimee Kozlowski, Ian Madge, Eowyn Martinich, Faith McBride, Hailey Mercer, Peyton Miller, Natalie Moore, Anthony Nguyen, Jameson Peterson, Landon Piper, Kate Robinson, Sophia Saeger, Isiah Smith, Andrew Sorge, Andee Stevens, Maxim Svirgun, Rebecca Svityashchuk, William Teeter, Haylee Thomas, Isaiah Watkins, Charlotte Werner-Ashpaugh, Carson Wicks, Emerson Wood-Seckler, Fasai Xiong and Alexander Yocum-Dudley.
3.40-3.99 – Douglas Altermatt Jr., Thomas Anker, Rylee Baker, Isaiah Beasley, Cooper Bledsoe, Logan Brown, Travis Cesal, Brooklyn Cook, Oscar Coronel, Joseph Crawford, Sergey Demko, Daimon Duran, Seth Glessner, Alexis Goldsby, David Greenwood III, Connor Hancock, Ryan Hansen, Lacey Jacobsen, Cameron Lopachuk, Ryan Merrill, Andrew Miller, Layla Moody, Brooklyn Omeasoo, Justine Perez, Alex Popov, Sarah Reader, Alexis Schiller, Mitchell Scott, Liviu Sevciuc, Aliyah Smith, Jammie Steele, Jonathan Swanson, Kylie Thornock, Gage Voelker, Soriya Watson, Jacobi Weskamp and Tayjaunn Winfrey.
Seventh grade
4.0 – Kiara Alba, Henry Allen, Dahlia Autrey, Zachary Brockway, Tyson Brown, Abigail Dach, Natasha Demko, Illiana Desjardins, Alexander Dietterle, Evelyn Dollard, Brady Flahavin, Olivia Gallagher, Eleanor Good, Alexis Gumminger, Kaylee Hayes, Hannah Hays, Lilly Helm, Jennifer Husband, Jaxon Hutson, Payton Ives, Riley Killarzoac, Jackson Krogseth, Ashlynn Lanphere, Mikaela Lavasseur, Shirley Louis, Zoey Manley, Isabella Mattke, Tori McCormick, Layla Mejia, Abby Moore, Lincoln Mosher, Kylee Noel, Madeline Olson, Savannah Patten, Ava Payne, Camryn Petersen, Beau Pratt, Kalob Riccelli, Trinidie Roybal, Jack Rusakowicz, Bailey Saucedo Alvarado, Kennedy Stuart, Ruvim Svirgun, Carim Taggart, Josiah Terry, Peyton Wallace, Shirlwin Watt, Jocelyn Weger, Talan Wood and Evan Yarnell.
4.40-3.99 – Jaden Allison, Kempton Baca, Payton Baugh, Jaydalynn Blackwell, Baron Botello, Lucas Bragdon, Lexi Chase, Mason Comstock, Kamea Davis, Landon Dawson, Joline Echevarria, Zachary Herring, Draven Hillhouse, Dakota Jackson, Jillian Justice, Charles Knapply, Cooper Lackey, Mitchell Lauer, Baylee Lewis, Lilly Lightfoot, Riley Mayhle, Maddison McGraw, Alexander Meier Grolman, Drae-Anthony Miken, Elizabeth Miller, Amaris Molchak, Dakota Morris, Dylan Munson, Montana Neal, Emma Nguyen, Abby Rector, Blaine Reeves, Alexander Rice, Ethan Ruchert, Isabel Shoop, Emily Totino, Timothy Vanorman and Kaley Yonker.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.