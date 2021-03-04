Former U.S. poet laureate to virtually visit Spokane Community College

If you go

Former U.S. poet laureate Tracy K. Smith will give a virtual presentation for Spokane Community College’s “Diversity Dialogue” speaker series.

The presentation is free and open to the public and will be streamed on the college’s YouTube channel at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

An earlier presentation for students and faculty will be livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook Live.

Beginning in 2017, Smith served two terms as U.S. poet laureate during which time she traveled the country hosting poetry readings and other outreach events in rural communities.

She also edited the anthology “American Journal: Fifty Poems for Our Time” and headed the launch of “The Slowdown,” an American Public Media podcast.

Smith teaches creative writing at Princeton University and has authored four books of poems.

Her memoir, “Ordinary Light,” explores Smith’s experiences navigating race, religion and the death of her mother following her graduation from Harvard University.

For more information, go to scc.spokane.edu/live.