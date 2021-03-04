Idaho state boys basketball: headline here

Blake Buchanan scored 19 points with eight rebounds and Lake City (17-6) beat Rocky Mountain 65-57 in an Idaho 5A state first-round game at Ford Idaho Center on Thursday.

The Timberwolves (17-6) advance to a semifinal against Boise (8-6) on Friday at 3:30 pm.

Lake City led by 13 at intermission, but Rocky Mountain (15-4) got within one late in the contest. Jack Kiesbuy buried a 3 with 11.9 seconds left to ice it for the T-wolves.

Zach Johnson scored 15 points and Kolton Mitchell added 13 for LC. Blake Munk and Drew Fielder led Rocky with 16 points apiece.

Bishop Kelly 56, Lakeland 44: Tommy Hunter scored 13 points, Aiden McGarvin added 12 and the and the Knights (17-5) beat the Hawks (11-10) in a 4A state first-round game at Rocky Mountain HS. Noah Haaland led Lakeland with 19 points and Carson Seay added 15. The Hawks face Twin Falls in a consolation-round game on Friday at 11 a.m.

McCall-Donnelly vs. Priest River in a 3A state first-round game at Columbia HS.

Teton 84, Bonners Ferry 73: Luke Thompson scored 24 points with 13 rebounds, Jarom Heuseveldt had 23 points and the Timberwolves (19-4) beat the Badgers (12-9) in a 3A state first-round game at Columbia HS. Ridge Williams had 21 points for Bonners Ferry, which faces Kimberly in a consolation-round game on Friday at 11 a.m.

St. Maries 63, Melba 52: Tristan Gentry scored 20 points and the Lumberjacks (21-1) beat the Mustangs (19-5) in a 2A state first-round game at Eagle HS. Randie Bechtel added 1 points for St. Maries, which advances to a semifinal against North Fremont (21-0) on Friday in a rematch of the 2019 championship game. Josh Leavitt led Melba with 16 points.

Riverstone vs. Lakeside in a 1ADI state semifinal at Vallivue HS.

Carey 68, Clark Fork 31: Hunter Smith scored 31 points and the Panthers (13-6) beat the Wampus Cats (4-13) in a 1ADII state consolation at Caldwell HS. Carter Sanroman and Cole Reuter led Clark Fork with nine points apiece and Cameron Garcia added eight. It was Clark Fork’s first trip to state since 2008.