Kaspien selected as third-party seller on Target’s invite-only marketplace

Kaspien has been selected to join Target’s invite-only marketplace, the Spokane Valley-based e-commerce service company announced Wednesday.

Under the agreement, Kaspien will become a Target Plus partner, which is a third-party retailer that sells and ships items directly to customers through Target’s website and apps.

The Target Plus Partner program was launched in 2019 to expand products in popular categories, such as home, toys, electronics and sporting goods. Target hand-picks the merchants and brands that list products on its website.

Kaspien was invited to the program in early 2020 and worked closely with Target to confirm brands and products it would sell. Kaspien, which is one of a few third-party retailers in the program, is representing four brands that span 30 product listings in baby, pets, sports and toys categories, according to a company release.

“I’m extremely excited about what the initial results we’re seeing on Target.com means for our partners,” Megan Lauterbach, general manager of retail at Kaspien, said in a statement. “The average revenue per listing on Target.com during Q4 2020 was nine times what we saw on Walmart’s marketplace, an early indicator that Target will be a very meaningful platform for eligible brands in 2021.”

The Target Plus marketplace has 272 merchants, according to Marketplace Pulse, a New York-based e-commerce intelligence firm.

Brands interested in partnering with Kaspien to sell on Target.com are encouraged to visit the company’s website at www.kaspien.com/target-plus-waitlist.

Kaspien, founded in 2008 as etailz, is an e-commerce growth platform that offers software and services to help brands grow on Amazon, Walmart, Google Shopping, Target and eBay. The company rebranded to Kaspien in 2020.