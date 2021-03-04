Prep roundup: Jacyn Bamis helps Gonzaga Prep volleyball down Cheney

Volleyball

Gonzaga Prep 3, Cheney 0: Clemson-bound Jacyn Bamis had 11 kills, Kate Palalek had 38 assists with four aces and the Bullpups (4-1) beat the visiting Blackhawks (2-3) 28-26, 25-13, 25-17 in a GSL 4A/3A match on Thursday.

Central Valley 3, Lewis and Clark 1: Corinne Westby had 11 kills with six blocks and the visiting Bears (1-4) beat the Tigers (1-4) 18-25, 26-24, 25-12, 25-16 in a GSL 4A/3A match.

Mt. Spokane 3, Mead 2: Tia Allen had 21 kills and the visiting Wildcats (5-0) came from two sets down to edge the Panthers (4-1) 22-25, 17-25, 25-21, 25-19, 15-13 in a GSL 4A/3A match. Jordynn Hutchinson had 14 kills and Mia Tunison added 34 digs for Mead.

Ferris 3, University 2: Brooklyn Avery had 13 kills and two blocks and the visiting Saxons (2-3) outlasted the Titans (1-4) 25-23, 28-26, 17-25, 25-27, 15-9 in a GSL 4A/3A match on Thursday.

North Central 3, Othello 0: Brenna Houk had 25 assists and the visiting Indians (4-1) defeated the Huskies (2-3) 25-22, 25-17, 25-15 in a 2A GSL match on Thursday. Julissa Cantu had 23 digs and one ace for Othello.

Pullman 3, Rogers 0: Keleigh Myers had 23 assists and eight aces and the Greyhounds (4-0) defeated the Pirates (0-5) 25-9, 25-13, 25-6 in a GSL 2A match.

Shadle Park 3, East Valley 2: and the Highlanders (4-0) rallied from two sets down to beat the visiting Knights (0-6) 21-25, 13-25, 25-16, 25-8, 15-5 in a GSL 2A match.

West Valley 3, Clarkston 1: Riley Young had 40 digs with two aces and the Eagles (2-1) defeated the visiting Bantams (3-2) in a GSL 2A match.

Chewelah 3, Reardan 1: Mia Maisuda had 12 kills and five aces and the Cougars (2-2) defeated the visiting Indians (0-5) 25-21, 25-21, 21-25, 25-18 in a Northeast 2B match.

Northwest Christian 3, Kettle Falls 0: Eden Clemmer had four kills, 10 digs and four aces and the visiting Crusaders (3-1) swept the Bulldogs (0-4) 25-15, 25-20, 25-22 in a Northeast 2B match on Thursday. Kathryn Lawrence had three kills, three blocks and nine digs for Kettle Falls.

Liberty 3, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 0: Ellie Denny had 19 assists and the Lancers (5-0) swept the visiting Broncos (4-3) 25-17, 25-16, 25-16 in a Northeast 2B match on Thursday night.

Columbia 3, Valley Christian 0: Lexi Nelson had eight aces with four kills and the Lions (2-5) swept the visiting Panthers (0-4) in Northeast 1B volleyball action.

Colton 3, Garfield-Palouse 0: The Bulldogs (4-2) swept the Vikings (1-3) 25-19, 25-16, 25-14 in a Southeast 1B match. Details were unavailable.

Oakesdale 3, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 0: Laurie Anderson had 15 kills with 13 digs and the Nighthawks (7-0) swept the visiting Eagles (5-3) 25-13, 25-20, 25-15 in Southeast 1B volleyball action.

Pomeroy 3, Tekoa-Rosalia 0: The Pirates (2-7) swept the Timberwolves (1-5). Details were unavailable.

Girls soccer

Shadle Park 3, East Valley 0: Bailey Komar scored on a header and the Highlanders (2-0) defeated the Knights (0-2) in a GSL 2A game at Merkel Sports Complex on Thursday.

North Central 2, Othello 1: Emily Todd scored two goals and the visiting Indians (2-0) defeated the Huskies (0-2) in a GSL 2A game.

Pullman 1, Rogers 0: Hailey Talbot scored in the fourth minute and the Greyhounds (1-1) defeated the Pirates (0-2) in a GSL 2A game.

West Valley 4, Clarkston 3: Emma Price scored two goals and the Eagles (2-0) defeated the Bantams (1-1) in a shootout in a GSL 2A game. Luella Skinner scored two goals for Clarkston.

St. George’s 4, Kettle Falls 3: Sarah Gunn scored three goals and the visiting Dragons (3-0) beat the Bulldogs (0-3) in a modified field five-on-five game on Thursday.