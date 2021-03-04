The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Prosecution rests case in Rambo trial, set to resume next week

UPDATED: Thu., March 4, 2021

Tyler Rambo makes his way back into the courtroom Tuesday in Coeur d’Alene. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)
Tyler Rambo makes his way back into the courtroom Tuesday in Coeur d’Alene. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)
By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

The prosecution finished making its case Thursday against Tyler Rambo, the man accused of two shootings in Coeur d’Alene’s City Park on the Fourth of July 2019.

On the fourth day of Rambo’s trial Thursday, the court heard from the Idaho State Police Investigator Gary Tolleson, who investigated the second shooting on the Fourth of July that involved police.

Rambo is accused of attempting to shoot and kill an acquaintance just after the fireworks show in City Park and then running from police responding to the initial shot, which led to a brief standoff. Rambo was hit with a stun gun by one of the officers, then Rambo‘s gun discharged and multiple Coeur d’Alene police officers returned fire, striking him at least 14 times.

Rambo had both legs amputated as a result of his injuries.

Tolleson testified to specifics of evidence recovered at the second shooting scene, including a silver revolver, four unfired bullets from the gun and two fired casings. The revolver holds six bullets when fully loaded.

A forensic scientist with ISP also testified before the prosecution rested its case. The trial is set to resume Monday morning at the Kootenai County Courthouse, when the defense will begin to call witnesses.

