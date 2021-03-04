This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “The Four Winds,” Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

2. “A Court of Silver Flames,” Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

3. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig (Viking)

4. “The Sanatorium,” Sarah Pearse (Viking/Dorman)

5. “The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

6. “The Kaiser’s Web,” Steve Berry (Minotaur)

7. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue,” V.E. Schwab (Tor)

8. “The Russian” By James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)

9. “Faithless in Death,” J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

10. “Triple Chocolate Cheesecake Murder: An Entertaining & Delicious Cozy Mystery with Recipes (A Hannah Swensen Mystery),” Joanne Fluke (Kensington)

Nonfiction

1. “Believe It: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable,” Jamie Kern Lima (Gallery)

2. “The Pegan Diet: 21 Practical Principles for Reclaiming Your Health in a Nutritionally Confusing World,” Mark Hyman (Little, Brown Spark)

3. “Walk in My Combat Boots: True Stories from America’s Bravest Warriors,” James Patterson and Matt Eversmann (Little, Brown)

4. “Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know,” Adam Grant (Viking)

5. “Just as I Am: A Memoir,” Cicely Tyson (HarperCollins)

6. “Greenlights,” Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

7. “Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age,” Sanjay Gupta (Simon & Schuster)

8. “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together,” Heather McGhee (One World)

9. “A Promised Land,” Barack Obama (Crown)

10. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)