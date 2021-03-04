Yanks’ Aaron Boone discharged from hospital, day after getting pacemaker
Thu., March 4, 2021
TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was discharged from St. Joseph’s Hospital on Thursday, a day after having a pacemaker installed.
Boone is on a leave of absence from the Yankees and intends to return to work in a few days.
The 47-year-old is entering his fourth season as Yankees manager. He had open-heart surgery in 2009.
Bench coach Carlos Mendoza took over as acting manager for Wednesday night’s 4-1 win over Toronto in Tampa and Thursday’s 15-0 loss to Philadelphia in Clearwater.
