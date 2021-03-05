Area women’s basketball: Sydney Gandy helps Idaho rout Montana n Senior Night

From staff reports

Sydney Gandy scored 16 of her 23 points in the second half as Idaho routed Montana 92-72 after trailing by four at halftime on Friday in Moscow, Idaho.

Allison Kirby notched a double-double with 13 rebounds and 10 points off the bench for the Vandals (15-6, 14-3 Big Sky), while Gabi Harrington added 19 points.

The Vandals earned the No. 2 seed into next week’s Big Sky Tournament in Boise.

UI shot 42.9% from the floor and 36.1% from 3-point range. Montana shot 37% overall.

Sophia Stiles paced the Grizzlies (12-9, 9-7) with 23 points.

Idaho will play in a quarterfinal game on Tuesday.

Idaho State 86, EWU 51: Delaney Moore scored 18 points on 9-of-13 shooting to lead the Bengals (19-3, 15-2) past the Eagles (6-16, 5-12) in Pocatello.

Maisie Burnham paced EWU with 18 points.

The Eagles earned the ninth seed into the Big Sky Tournament and will play in a first-round game Monday.