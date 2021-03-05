Colorado posts high numbers for 2020
Fri., March 5, 2021
DENVER – Washington wasn’t the only state to see record cannabis profits in 2020.
Colorado’s Department of Revenue showed that its legal shops brought in about $200 million in October alone, which included $170 million in adult-use and $39 million for medical. This total helped the state push past a record of $1.8 billion for the year. It also earned $35 million in taxes from October alone.
Total profits for 2019 were $1.75 billion.
Although some data is still coming in from the end of the fourth quarter, the most profitable month for 2020 appears to have been July with $226 million in sales.
This was the first time any month saw a total higher than $200 million. June’s revenue, $158 million, was a record at the time, but that was quickly eclipsed.
Headset, which tracks sales across the country, said the average sized shopping basket/cart was about $60 per person in September.
Cannabis retail experts say most customers don’t shop frequently but when they do visit a store, they buy more.
“While there has been a slight decrease in average basket size as we moved into autumn, baskets are still larger than they were this time last year,” said Cooper Ashley from Headset.
Source: Denver Post
