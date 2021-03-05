The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Marketing >  EVERCANNABIS

Colorado posts high numbers for 2020

The logo is shown on the front of jars of marijuana buds marketed by rapper Snopp Dogg in one of the LivWell marijuana chain's outlets south of downtown Denver in December 2015.  (Associated Press)
DENVER – Washington wasn’t the only state to see record cannabis profits in 2020.

Colorado’s Department of Revenue showed that its legal shops brought in about $200 million in October alone, which included $170 million in adult-use and $39 million for medical. This total helped the state push past a record of $1.8 billion for the year. It also earned $35 million in taxes from October alone.

Total profits for 2019 were $1.75 billion.

Although some data is still coming in from the end of the fourth quarter, the most profitable month for 2020 appears to have been July with $226 million in sales.

This was the first time any month saw a total higher than $200 million. June’s revenue, $158 million, was a record at the time, but that was quickly eclipsed.

Headset, which tracks sales across the country, said the average sized shopping basket/cart was about $60 per person in September.

Cannabis retail experts say most customers don’t shop frequently but when they do visit a store, they buy more.

“While there has been a slight decrease in average basket size as we moved into autumn, baskets are still larger than they were this time last year,” said Cooper Ashley from Headset.

Source: Denver Post

