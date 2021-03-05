Deputies find suspect in robbery of antique clocks worth estimated $150,000

Using surveillance footage, deputies found a burglary suspect in the theft of a car, tools and about $150,000 worth of antique clocks, according to court documents.

Around 7:20 p.m. Feb. 26, a deputy responded to a reported burglary in the 4300 block of South Madison Street, court documents say.

A man who had been house sitting for his father said he was certain a burglary occurred because a 2014 white Toyota Camry was missing from the garage. At the back of the house, a deputy found a glass door shattered with a rock on the ground nearby, the documents say.

The homeowner, who was in California and in the process of moving, said there should have been 60 to 65 19th century wall-mounted clocks worth between $1,800 and $8,500 per clock, but they were missing, the documents say.

From the garage, the homeowner’s son found that a chain saw, two antique BB guns and miniature motorcycles were also missing, according to the documents.

Spokane police found the stolen Camry on Monday in an alley behind a home on the 4700 block of North Freya Street in Spokane. Surveillance footage from a nearby engineering company showed the car being parked and a man unloading some bags from it, the documents say.

An employee there recognized the man as a 27-year-old resident of a home on the 3600 block of East Broad Avenue in Spokane, according to the documents.

Police followed the stolen Camry and arrested the driver. Police are continuing their investigation and the suspect has not been charged with a crime.

Mark Gregory, spokesman for the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, said Friday at least a portion of the missing clocks have been recovered along with some tools.