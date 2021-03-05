The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Nation/World

First oak trees selected to replace Notre Dame’s spire

UPDATED: Fri., March 5, 2021

FILE - In this Sunday, April 21, 2019 file photo, workers fix a net to cover one of the iconic stained glass windows of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Notre Dame cathedral officials have said Friday, March 5, 2021 the first eight oaks destined to replace the spire of the scorched Paris monument have been selected from the Berce forest in the French Loire region. The iconic spire that was 96 metres (315 ft) high was completely destroyed in the fire that ravaged the Paris cathedral in 2019. (Francisco Seco)
Associated Press

PARIS — The first eight oak trees destined to replace the destroyed spire of Paris’ scorched Notre Dame cathedral have been selected from the Bercé forest in the French Loire region, church officials said on Friday.

The iconic, 315 foot spire was completely destroyed in the fire that ravaged the Paris monument in 2019. It was made by architect Viollet-le-Duc in 1859.

“It is a source of pride for the foresters of the National Forestry Office to participate in the rebirth of Notre-Dame de Paris,” said Forestry Office Director Bertrand Munch.

The first oaks measure around 3.2 feet in diameter.

Officials said the 1,000 oaks that are needed to fully rebuild the spire are all scheduled to be cut by the end of March.

