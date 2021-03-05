Gonzaga’s Mark Few named Naismith coach of the year semifinalist
UPDATED: Fri., March 5, 2021
Gonzaga’s Mark Few is one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Coach of the Year Award.
Few led the Zags to an undefeated regular season, the first by a Division I program since Kentucky in 2015. He recently moved into the top spot in all-time winning percentage (83.4) with a 623-124 record in 22 seasons.
The Zags earned their first AP preseason No. 1 ranking and they’ve stayed in the top spot all season.
Other semifinalists: Drake’s Darian DeVries, Baylor’s Scott Drew, Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton, Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann, Michigan’s Juwan Howard, West Virginia’s Bob Huggins, Loyola Chicago’s Porter Moser, Arkansas’ Eric Musselman and Alabama’s Nate Oats.
Four finalists will be named March 17. Fans can vote on the award, beginning March 19, at naismithtrophy.com/vote.
Gonzaga opens the West Coast Conference Tournament in the semifinals Monday night in Las Vegas. The Zags (24-0) are one win from their 14th straight season with at least 25 wins.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Follow along with the Zags
Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.