Gonzaga’s Mark Few named Naismith coach of the year semifinalist

Gonzaga’s Mark Few is one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Coach of the Year Award.

Few led the Zags to an undefeated regular season, the first by a Division I program since Kentucky in 2015. He recently moved into the top spot in all-time winning percentage (83.4) with a 623-124 record in 22 seasons.

The Zags earned their first AP preseason No. 1 ranking and they’ve stayed in the top spot all season.

Other semifinalists: Drake’s Darian DeVries, Baylor’s Scott Drew, Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton, Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann, Michigan’s Juwan Howard, West Virginia’s Bob Huggins, Loyola Chicago’s Porter Moser, Arkansas’ Eric Musselman and Alabama’s Nate Oats.

Four finalists will be named March 17. Fans can vote on the award, beginning March 19, at naismithtrophy.com/vote.

Gonzaga opens the West Coast Conference Tournament in the semifinals Monday night in Las Vegas. The Zags (24-0) are one win from their 14th straight season with at least 25 wins.