Greater Spokane League football: Luke Abshire’s arm, heart lead Central Valley over Mead

Luke Abshire has been waiting for this practically his entire life. He has some big shoes to fill at Central Valley, and so far, so good.

On-the-field heroics aside, the junior quarterback rushed up and down the sideline several times pumping up his teammates while the Bears were on defense. He’s now the unquestioned leader of this group – physically and emotionally.

“I don’t know, I just tried to do my thing, you know?” Abshire said. “Try to get the guys hyped and just do what I can do to help us win.”

Abshire went 20 of 34 for 261 yards, rushed for two touchdowns and had several long completions to set up scores – and the Bears’ defense did the rest during a 23-0 win over visiting Mead in a Greater Spokane League 4A/3A game on Friday.

“One of my receivers, Aaden Anderson, I’ve played with him since I was 6 years old,” Abshire said. “And so I have a lot of good connections and good camaraderie with (the receivers).”

“We’ve known about (Abshire) for quite some time,” CV coach Ryan Butner said. “From middle school on, and he even suited up as a freshman and stood on the sidelines and watched it. He’s been waiting for his opportunity and he’s definitely earned it.”

Butner was also pleased with his defense, which limited the Panthers to 83 total yards.

“Our defense, especially on a short season like this, is gonna carry us,” Butner said. “But boy, these last two games they’ve played really well.”

“We knew that they were heavy run,” senior defensive end Sam Brown said of Mead. “Stop the run first and then play in their backfield. Shut them down from there.”

With two weeks down, players are still getting adjusted to all the COVID-19 protocols.

“I mean, it’s weird,” Brown said. “But when you’re on the field, it’s football.”

“It feels really good, really good to get back out here,” Abshire said. “Get through all this COVID stuff and finally get to play and be under the lights again.”

CV (2-0) opened up quickly, with Abshire connecting with Justin Finn on the third play of the game for a 34-yard gain. Six plays later, Abshire broke containment on the left sideline and went 15 yards for a score.

Hunter Myers added a 29-yard field goal on the next possession. Then an eight-play drive that started at the 50 ended in Abshire using a clever ball fake to scoot 3 yards around the left end for a score.

Midway through the second quarter, Finn hauled in a 36-yard strike down the right sideline to the Mead 7, but the drive stalled and Myers drilled a 37-yard field goal for a 20-0 halftime lead.

Finn finished with six catches for 115 yards, while Brandon Bruegeman added five catches for 93 yards.

Mead (1-1) put it on the turf on its first possession of the second half at its 36. Myers added a 33-yard field goal to the ledger.

“I’d like to say I treat every game the same, but I’ve never beat (Mead),” Brown said. “I started playing sophomore year and I’ve never beat them, so I just wanted to finish on a high note, you know, senior year.”

Around the GSL

Gonzaga Prep 48, Lewis and Clark 7: Ryan McKenna rushed for 146 yards with touchdowns of 49 and 41 yards, added a 39-yard touchdown pass and the host Bullpups (2-0) defeated the Tigers (0-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Jaden Ortega added 85 yards rushing on 10 carries with two TDs for the Bullpups.

Ferris 20, University 18: Paxton Page went 12 of 22 for 163 yards with three touchdowns and the visiting Saxons (1-1) beat the Titans (0-2) in a 4A/3A game. Jide Olajoyegbe had five catches for 92 yards and two TDs, one of 65 yards, for the Saxons. Malaki Miller rushed for 156 yards with three TDs for U-Hi.

Mt. Spokane 17, Cheney 0: Tyler Alm rushed for 61 yards on 10 carries with a touchdown and the Wildcats (1-1) defeated the Blackhawks (1-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game at Union Stadium. The Mt. Spokane defense limited Cheney to 75 total yards.

Shadle Park 49, Rogers 0: Ryan Schmidt ran for two touchdowns, passed for two and returned a kickoff for a score and the Highlanders (2-0) beat the Pirates (0-2) in 2A game at Union Stadium. Schmidt finished 7 of 11 for 139 yards.

West Valley 26, Othello 7: Treden Davis-Reed hauled in a touchdown pass from Nick Toole and the visiting Eagles (2-0) beat the Huskies (1-1) in a GSL 2A game.