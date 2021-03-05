Green2Go shops offer discounts for COVID vaccination

RICHLAND – Shoppers at the Richland and Tekoa Green2Go locations who show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination can receive a one-time discount.

Steve Lee, owner of both cannabis stores, decided to make the offer to recognize people who have taken the effort to receive the vaccination. By presenting proof of an immunization, or either part of a two-part dosage, they will receive $10 off any purchase over $20.

Some shops in communities in other states have been offering small incentives, like a free pre-roll, for anyone who gets the vaccine.

Lee said he is unable to legally give anything free under Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board regulations. However, he worked with the LCB to come up with the discount, which is an acceptable incentive.

“We are doing this to celebrate those who are taking the single most impactful pro-active action they can to end this pandemic and fully reopen our economy,” he said. “We also want to promote the health and safety of our team through incentivizing vaccinated customers to shop at our location.”

The shops also plan to launch an employee vaccination program as soon as essential workers are allowed to begin receiving them.

Source: Evercannabis