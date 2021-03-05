Hamilton man honors COVID-19 victims with 500 American flags

By Michelle McConnaha Ravalli Republic

HAMILTON, Mont. – To honor those who have died from COVID-19 Hamilton resident Fidelis Temukum has planted 500 small American flags in his yard.

“We’ve lost more than 500,000 people to COVID across the United States and I feel that those people deserve to be honored,” Temukum said. “We need to recognize the fact that innocent people did not deserve to die. God loves them and some of them I know are with God right now.”

Temukum and his family had COVID and still suffer from some lingering effects.

“We are alive today because of God and I’m honoring those who were not able to make it,” Temukum said. “There are still some who will die. More than 500,000 people have died but 500,000 was a call for a national honoring of them.”

He ordered 500 small U.S flags, all he could afford, then last weekend he and his family arranged them in rows, in the shape of a heart and in the center of the heart a cross made from solar-powered lights to provide solace at night.

It took four and a half hours for him, his wife and their four children to install the flags because the soil was frozen at around 20 degrees.

“I had to use a screwdriver to drill a hole for each flag,” Temukum said. “There is a sign that says, ‘God loves you’ and ‘Covid, where is your sting?’ like the scripture that says, ‘Death where is your sting?’ ” Because he and his family had COVID but not death.

The Temukum family also installed 500 small white flags representing innocent lives lost.

“We need to pray for families who have lost loved ones to COVID,” Temukum said. “They need prayers. Some lost children, some are orphans, some are widows and some are widowers. It has created a lot of negative impacts in the lives of many. They need to know someone is praying for them and thinking about them.”

Temukum plans to leave the flags up for as long as possible.