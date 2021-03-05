LCB shuts down lab

CENTRALIA – The Washington Liquor and Cannabis Board suspended Praxis Laboratory in December, claiming the lab falsified data and then tried to destroy evidence.

According to information from the LCB, Praxis officials provided incorrect amounts of THC in 1,200 samples, often stating a higher number than the actual amount.

While THC, a common compound in adult-use cannabis, isn’t not necessarily a metric of overall cannabis quality or flavor, many consumers still equate a higher THC count with more potent cannabis. Many growers also use THC percentage from test results to distinguish their product from their competition.

“Labeling cannabis with falsely high THC potency levels is a form of deception and prohibited under Washington law,” the LCB wrote.

It further claimed that the lab’s owner tried to destroy evidence of alleged false data.

Praxis officials responded by saying all accusations were false. They called the LCB obscene, and alleged this decision gives a death sentence to a small business with 20 employees. They felt they had been upfront in assisting investigators, and accused a disgruntled former employee of stealing and manipulating data before giving it to the LCB.

The emergency suspension is effective for 180 days. After this, the LCB said it plans to seek permanent revocation of its certification.

Source: The Olympian