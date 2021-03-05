Missoula judge issues arrest warrant for woman suspected of drunken driving

By Ashley Nerbovig Missoulian

MISSOULA – An arrest warrant was issued Friday for a woman who prosecutors believe was driving drunk when she was involved in a car crash that killed her 10-year-old son last month.

Megan Christine Beard faces five felony charges: vehicular homicide while under the influence, negligent vehicular assault, two counts of child criminal endangerment and criminal endangerment.

Missoula District Judge Shane Vannatta issued a $250,000 arrest warrant for Beard.

On Feb. 15 Beard was involved in a multi-vehicle crash near mile marker 87 on U.S. Highway 93. Her Mazda minivan was traveling southbound when it crossed the center line and drove into oncoming northbound traffic, according to court documents. Her three children, ages 10, 8 and 6, were inside the minivan.

Beard’s car collided with a Chevy work van and a Chevy sedan before it exited the roadway and overturned. She was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected, according to court documents. Her 10-year-old son was injured in the crash and died.

Beard was seriously injured and taken to St. Patrick Hospital and then Spokane for treatment.

The driver of the Chevy sedan broke his arm in the crash and required surgery. The crash also damaged his carotid artery, according to court documents.

All three drivers involved provided blood samples for substance testing. Beard’s blood alcohol content was .221, almost three times the legal limit, according to court documents.

When a Montana Highway Patrol trooper searched Beard’s minivan, he found the speedometer needle was stuck at about 70 miles per hour, according to court documents. The trooper also found baking extracts inside the van, which Beard’s parents told investigators she drinks to get drunk.