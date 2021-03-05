The Dirt: U-Haul seeks approval by city to convert former Kmart store on Sprague

U-Haul is planning to convert a former Kmart store into a new warehouse and indoor storage facility.

The Phoenix-based moving, equipment and storage rental company is seeking a conditional use permit from the city of Spokane to rezone seven acres at 4110 E. Sprague Ave. and remodel a former 108,000-square-foot former Kmart building into a climate-controlled indoor storage facility.

The project, if approved, will be built in phases, with the first to include repurposing a 7,820-square-foot vacant automotive repair building into a showroom to sell and install hitches, boxes, moving supplies as well as conduct truck and trailer rentals, according to the conditional use permit application filed with the city.

The project’s second phase calls for redeveloping 84,400 square feet of the former K-Mart building into 197 storage units and a warehouse for storing and shipping “U-Box” containers of customer goods.

Subsequent project phases could include building additional storage units depending upon market demand, according to an environmental review for the project.

The site will also consist of two outdoor parking areas and four covered indoor loading bays for customers.

U-Haul Storage of East Town occupies the site, which it purchased for $4 million in 2019, according to the Spokane County Assessor’s Office.

K-Mart closed in 2019 after its parent company, Sears Holdings, filed for bankruptcy.

In February, the city issued a determination of nonsignificance for the project, meaning it would not have an adverse impact on the environment.

The city’s hearing examiner will conduct a public meeting at 9 a.m. March 18 on the rezoning and conditional use permit application for the project.

Developer to convert Jedi Alliance building

A grocery store could be coming to the Chief Garry Park neighborhood, according to a conditional use permit application filed with the city.

Veradale-based Ramka Properties LLC, whose principal is Davinder Nagra, filed the application to change the use of a 3,470-square-foot building formerly occupied by nonprofit retro arcade Jedi Alliance into a neighborhood grocery store at 2024 E. Boone Ave.

Ramka Properties LLC indicated in the conditional use permit application the proposal will “contribute to the goals of creating more vibrant, walkable neighborhoods with great amenities and services.”

Jedi Alliance had previously used the building as a church and arcade.

Mac Daddy’s Gourmet Grub relocating to Newport Hwy.

Mac Daddy’s Gourmet Grub is relocating one of its restaurants to north Spokane.

Property owner Pinch Family Investments H2 LLC filed an application with Spokane County to remodel a 3,000-square-foot space at 10115 N. Newport Highway to make way for Mac Daddy’s Gourmet Grub, which is moving from 415 W. Hastings Road.

The project valuation is $20,000, according to the application.

Mac Daddy’s Gourmet Grub also has a location at River Park Square in downtown Spokane.