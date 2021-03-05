Upcoming events
Fri., March 5, 2021
Wednesdays
Webinar Wednesdays, weekly virtual gatherings provide info about various current topics including the proposed Cannabis Research Commission (March 10), Equity and Patient Needs (March 17), Expungement, Equity and More (March 24) and Beyond Regulation in Cannabis. thecannabisalliance.us/events/
Saturdays
Cannabis Cooking Classes, Soul Fresh in Boston offers live virtual cooking lessons Saturdays, 12:30-3:30 p.m. PST. Attendees learn salves and food, and receive a digital cookbook. www.soulfreshwellness.com.
March 10
Cannabinoids 101. HigherED webinar offered by Heylo Create offers information about the endocannabinoid system by CEO Lo Friesen. www.heylocreate.com/events
March 11
The Cannabis Alliance, Seattle. Monthly meeting of growers, retailers and other supporters of Washington’s cannabis system. The Alliance is also scheduling virtual happy hours for social interaction for members each Tuesday at 5 p.m., plus occasional virtual “Office Hours” to meet staff. thecannabisalliance.us
March 16-18
Emerge Virtual Cannabis Conference and Expo. Quarterly event offers networking opportunities, 50 exhibitors and 30 sessions. www.emergecanna.com/get-tickets/
March 26-28
Real Cannabis Entrepreneur Conference. Virtual event brings together more than 40 experts in cannabis and CBD products to discuss trends. www.realcannabisentrepreneur.com/
Due to health concerns, some events may be canceled, postponed or moved online. Please check with event organizers to verify prior to attending.
