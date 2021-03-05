WCC Tournament: Eli Scott helps Loyola Marymount reach quarterfinals

Staff and wire reports

Eli Scott scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as fifth-seeded Loyola Marymount topped eighth-seeded San Francisco in the second round of the West Coast Conference Tournament on Friday in Las Vegas.

The Lions (13-8) will face No. 4 seed Saint Mary’s in a 6 p.m. quarterfinal game Saturday.

Mattias Markusson added 17 points for LMU. Dzmitry Ryuny paced the Dons (11-14) with 19 points.

Saturday’s other quarterfinal will pit third-seeded Pepperdine against seventh-seeded Santa Clara.

Women

(8) Loyola Marymount 74, (5) Portland 56: Khari Clark scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Lions (7-18) upset the defending champion Pilots (12-12).

Chelsey Gipson and Jasmine Jones added 13 points each for LMU. Jones also pulled down eight boards in the victory.

Alex Fowler paced Portland with 26 points.

LMU will face fourth-seeded Santa Clara at 11 a.m. Saturday.

(7) Saint Mary’s 69, (6) Pacific 55: Taycee Wedin scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Gaels (7-18) past the Tigers (11-11).

Madeline Holland added 17 points for Saint Mary’s. Valerie Higgins had 13 points and 13 rebounds for Pacific.

The Gaels will take on No. 3 seed San Francisco at 2 p.m. Saturday.